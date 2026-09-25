Remodelers Home Tour
Remodelers Home Tour
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 11:00 am - 5:00pm.
Visit 13 beautifully remodeled homes in Ann Arbor and Dexter Michigan! Find design inspiration, and connect with the professionals that can help improve your home.
Tickets available online & will be sold at all homes, cash or check only. Tickets are valid at all homes, both days. ADMISSION $10, Ages 16 & under free. Online tickets include fees. Questions? 734-996-0100
Home Previews, maps and details at www.remodelerstour.com
Various Homes in Ann Arbor and Dexter, MI
$0 to $10
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Various Homes in Ann Arbor and Dexter, MI
911 Patricia AvenueAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103