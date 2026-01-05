Ryan Christopher brings his holiday magic show to Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville for one night of live magic the whole family can enjoy. Expect close-up wonder, big laughs and holiday cheer, plus free photos with Santa. All ages welcome. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show runs 7 to 9 PM. Choose rail seating, GA tables or floor tables, with an optional bottomless soda add-on.