Ryan Christopher Presents: Magic of the Holidays
Ryan Christopher Presents: Magic of the Holidays
Ryan Christopher brings his holiday magic show to Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville for one night of live magic the whole family can enjoy. Expect close-up wonder, big laughs and holiday cheer, plus free photos with Santa. All ages welcome. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show runs 7 to 9 PM. Choose rail seating, GA tables or floor tables, with an optional bottomless soda add-on.
Diamondback Music Hall
$11.80 to $22.60
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Diamondback Music Hall
734-589-1111
info@diamondbackmusichall.com
Artist Group Info
Ryan Christopher
Diamondback Music Hall
49345 S I-94 Service DrBelleville, Michigan 48111
734-589-1111
info@diamondbackmusichall.com