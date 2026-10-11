Sarah McQuaid In Concert

Singer-songwriter in a tradition that spans cultures and genres with peerless musicianship.

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, velvety voice combines with her engaging personality and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots) on acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience. Her live performances are full of warmth, wit, and intimacy, and have earned her loyal followings on both sides of the Atlantic.

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her “captivating, unorthodox songwriting” (PopMatters) and choice of material. From contemplative ballads to playful blues to atmospheric instrumentals, Sarah’s music invites reflection, connection, and a deep appreciation of the quiet power of a well-crafted song.

In the words of one audience member: “Sarah is a truly impressive artist who takes you on a journey through storytelling, blending a variety of musical genres and instruments with ease and creativity. Her lyrics are down-to-earth yet incredibly captivating. Attending her concert feels like diving into a book of short stories — some resonate deeply, some spark your imagination, others make you pause and reflect, and a few bring tears or spontaneous laughter. Sarah’s connection with the audience is both gentle and profound. You don’t just watch a performance — you become part of it, part of the story she’s telling. … To anyone considering seeing her live: go. It’s worth every second. You’ll leave with your heart full and your soul touched — guaranteed.”

sarahmcquaid.com