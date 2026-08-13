Join the BrightWorks community for our inaugural Silent Book Club—a welcoming, low-pressure gathering designed for readers who want to unplug, enjoy some quiet time, and connect with fellow book lovers.

Unlike traditional book clubs, there are no assigned books, required preparation, or formal discussions. Simply bring whatever you are currently reading—whether it’s a physical book, ebook, graphic novel, or audiobook—and enjoy an hour of uninterrupted reading.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, August 25

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: BrightWorks Forest Cove, 3027 Miller Road, Ann Arbor

Evening Schedule

6:00 p.m.: Arrival, snacks/drinks, and socializing.

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: An uninterrupted hour of silent reading.

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Optional social time to exchange book recommendations or continue reading.

This event is free, open to the public, and does not require a BrightWorks membership.

Please RSVP to secure your spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silent-book-club-at-brightworks-tickets-1994246123840