Sky Covington in Concert: Jazz On Repeat

SKY COVINGTON’S PRESERVATION OF JAZZ BRINGS “JAZZ ON REPEAT” TO DETROIT’S EAST SIDE PRESENTS SKY COVINGTON IN CONCERT

DETROIT, MI — Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz is bringing live jazz to Detroit’s east side with the premiere of Jazz on Repeat: A Night of Jazz, Wednesday, September 23, at Richy’s Ballroom.

The evening marks a special return for award-winning Detroit jazz vocalist and producer Sky Covington. After devoting much of her recent energy to producing shows, creating opportunities for fellow musicians and presenting Detroit talent through The Preservation of Jazz, Covington is stepping back onto the stage as the evening’s headliner to do what audiences first came to know her for — sing jazz.

Joining Covington is featured artist Lucretia Sain, known to Preservation of Jazz audiences for her captivating Eartha Kitt tribute. Sain will bring a taste of that performance to Jazz on Repeat, tantalizing the audience with selections associated with the legendary Eartha Kitt while bringing her own distinctive voice and personality to the music loop

Detroit comedian Mike Bonner will host the evening, bringing his humor, energy and unmistakable personality to the Jazz on Repeat stage.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, allowing time to socialize, visit vendors, enjoy food and settle in before entertainment begins at 7:00 PM and continues until 11:00 PM.

Guests may BYOB, with cocktails, setups and food available for purchase. Local vendors will also be featured, and Richy’s Ballroom offers plenty of parking.

Admission is $25.

A NEW WEDNESDAY TRADITION

Jazz on Repeat will take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, giving Detroit music lovers a regular midweek destination to hear live music, support working artists and gather in an intimate ballroom atmosphere.

Presented by Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz

Headliner: SKY COVINGTON

Featured Artist: LUCRETIA SAIN — Featuring Music of Eartha Kitt

Hosted by: MIKE BONNER

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Richy’s Ballroom 13333 E. Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48215

Doors: 6:00 PM Entertainment: 7:00–11:00 PM Admission: $25

Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2001242012732?aff=oddtdtcreator

Paypal:

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/QL8U852G2DUXY

Every Second & Fourth Wednesday at Richy’s Ballroom

October 14 & 28

November 11 & 25

December 9 & 23

January 13 & 27

But it all begins Wednesday, September 23.