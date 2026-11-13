Childrens' authors, Sandee Rodriguez & Deb Weilnau, will be at Adventure Ink for a special Authors Showcase for Small Business Saturday from 8am-noon. Stop by to meet the authors & pick up some very special books to gift this holiday season.

Sandee is the author of "How the Pugs Saved Christmas," "A Blanket for Everyone," and "It's the Bee's Knees." Her books include humans, the pugs, and a cat and have focused on their adventures making new friends & helping people who are afraid to ask for help or tell their situation. Each book is illustrated by local artists and 100% of Sandee's proceeds get donated to charities that reflect that book's story.

Deb's books nurture curiosity, kindness, & resilience, and support early learning & emotional growth in their young readers. Her books "Tinker's Triumph" and "Sheena's Shake-up" feature pet adoption, special needs kitty, a kitty overcoming loss, and how they found family.