Space Jam 30th Anniversary Screening & Q&A with Dee Bradley Baker

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Space Jam with a special screening and live Q&A featuring voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who voices Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, and Bull in the 1996 classic.

The event takes place Friday, November 13, at Emagine Novi. The Q&A begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by the movie screening at 8 p.m.

Baker will also appear at Motor City Comic Con November 13–15 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

Tickets are on sale now. Space Jam is rated PG.*

*TICKETS:

Tickets for Space Jam Q&A Panel Discussion and Screening Event with Dee Bradley Baker are $40.00 each. This special event is only available to Motor City Comic Con guests. Admission to Motor City Comic Con is required to attend this event. Motor City Comic Con admission is not included in the Q&A ticketed event and must be purchased separately. Each person attending must have their own valid Motor City Comic Con admission ticket in addition to their own Space Jam screening ticket. Tickets to attend Motor City Comic Con range depending on single day or weekend pass admissions.

Tickets for both Motor City Comic Con and the Space Jam Q&A event are available at www.MotorCityComicCon.com