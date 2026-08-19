Staged Reading of Echo's Fragments by A.M. Dean

Inspired by actual events, Echo's Fragments tells the story of the dawning of a new age of interspecies communication. Dr. Gene Leidy thinks that teaching dolphins to speak is the best way to get closer to God. Dr. Leidy is not convinced that non-human is the same as non-person and he is willing to make sacrifices, even on behalf of others to convince the world.

Directed by Rodney M. Rice

Starring Members of the NTG Ensemble: Graham Bennett, Cole Hunter Dzubak, Michelle Marin, Katie Palmer, Debbie Secord, and Jessica Terlep

This is the first time this script will be in front of an audience! You will be able to give feedback to the playwright so they can begin rewriting. Actors will have scripts in hand.

Join us after the Friday evening performance for a social hour with the cast, crew, and playwright!