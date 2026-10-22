Swedish Christmas Fair
Swedish Christmas Fair
Lucia Pageant
11:00am
1:00pm
Swedish Treats & Things
A non-alcoholic sample of ”glögg” (mulled wine) is included in the admission fee.
The SWEA Café bakes fresh Swedish style waffles all day, serves open-faced sandwiches, Swedish cookies and coffee breads.
Imported foods, handmade crafts, textiles, and Christmas decorations, all from Sweden (or made by Swedes in Michigan), are for sale as well as Swedish used books, and home-baked Swedish delicacies.
Swedish Christmas music throughout the day and much more.
Admission
Adults: $3
Children under 12: free
Hope to see you there! Välkomna!
Finnish Cultural Center
3
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Finnish Cultural Center
35200 West Eight Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48335Farmington Hills, Michigan 48335