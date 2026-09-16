Telling It Flight to 25 Fundraiser Event

Telling It: Flight to 25

Telling It Flight to 25

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Fasten your seat belt, place your tray table in the upright and locked position, and join us as we begin our journey toward Telling It’s 25th anniversary!

Saturday, September 26, 2026

7:00pm - 10:00pm · Rogel Ballroom, 2nd floor of the Michigan Union at 530 S. State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

EXPRESSIVE ARTS · LIVE MUSIC · VIRTUAL SILENT AUCTION · CASH BAR · REFRESHMENTS

Telling It turns 25 in 2027—and we’re starting the celebration early!

Flight to 25 is a special kickoff event bringing our community together to build excitement for this milestone year and celebrate the people, creativity, and connection that have carried Telling It this far.

Come aboard for:

Fun! Laughter! Music! Play! Food!

We’ll lead therapeutic expressive arts activities designed to lower stress levels—and hold a silent auction designed to raise them again. (All for a good cause, of course.)

In between, guests will enjoy live performances from acclaimed musicians as we honor the journey so far and prepare for our official 25th anniversary in 2027.

Whether you’ve been with us since takeoff or are just joining the journey, we’d love to have you on board.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT and help us launch the Flight to 25!

Can't attend in person? That's okay! You can still support from anywhere by donating or bidding in our...

SILENT AUCTION