The Bad Plus Farewell Tour
The Bad Plus Farewell Tour
The Bad Plus are the ultimate originals. A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention. For the past two decades they have played with spirit and adventure, made their own rules and done so with a bold sense of creativity and intent. Avoiding easy categorization, The Bad Plus has won critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide with their unique sound and flair for live performance.
The Ark
$35.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Ark
barb@theark.org
Artist Group Info
The Bad Plus
greta@theark.org
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org