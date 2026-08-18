Described as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone (host of American Public Media’s Pipedreams), internationally renowned organist David Briggs frequently performs improvisations to silent films such as Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre-Dame, and a variety of Charlie Chaplin films.

At our October 20 Festival event, David will improvise the score for the 1927 silent-film thriller The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

The six-piece ensemble collectively known as "Silent But Deadly" will be opening the show with live scores for four short horror films:

- The House of the Devil (1896)

- The X-Rays (1898)

- The Doll's Revenge (1907)

- The Witch (1906)

----

Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.