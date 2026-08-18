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The Nagash Ensemble

The Nagash Ensemble

The Naghash Ensemble weaves together the earthy spirituality of Armenian sacred song, the richness of new classical composition and contemporary global influences.

Featuring three remarkable female vocalists alongside master instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol and piano, the ensemble performs original music by Armenian-American composer John Hodian inspired by the poetry of the 15th-century Armenian mystic and priest Mkrtich Naghash.

Rooted in ancient spiritual traditions yet shaped by a modern musical language, their work transcends cultural and stylistic boundaries, creating an experience that is both timeless and deeply moving. Blending folk traditions, classical form, and improvisational energy, The Naghash Ensemble offers audiences a powerful journey of sound, emotion, and connection across centuries and cultures.

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Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.

Stetson Chapel - Kalamazoo College
Advance tickets are $22 general admission, $18 for seniors/active military and veterans, $5 for ages 25 and under.
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
info@ccmusicfest.com
Stetson Chapel - Kalamazoo College
1200 Academy St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006