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THREE MEN and a TENOR Concert

THREE MEN and a TENOR Concert

In a year long celebration of the Best Music of America for the 250th Anniversary of our Independence, Three Men and a Tenor are performing all of the greatest musical standards of the past. Don't miss this show - it will move you, rock you and maybe even touch your heart.

CELEBRATING THE BEST MUSIC OF AMERICA!

Three Men and a Tenor offers an unparalleled blend of stellar pop vocals, sharp-witted humor, and undeniable charm. With nearly 4,000 shows across America and in several international countries, the group has shared the stage with icons like Jay Leno, Lee Greenwood, and The Beach Boys. They have a national PBS-TV special ("Three Men and a Tenor - In Concert") that aired on PBS-TV from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Voted "Best Entertainment in Michigan," THREE MEN and a TENOR has also wowed audiences across Germany, performing 61 shows in 28 days across 2 tours for U.S. military families and entertaining soldiers at Landstuhl Hospital in Ramstein.

For over 34 years, Paul, Chuck, Mark and Glenn have captivated audiences at performing arts centers, theatres, festivals, and fairs with their rich vocal harmonies and feel-good music. Their shows are a guaranteed hit, delivering exceptional fun and entertainment for all ages.

Special moments in the show include an Armed Forces Medley, an original song in tribute to our veterans, and an emotional end to the show you will want to be a part of!

Tickets: https://www.brightonperformingarts.com/events

Brighton Center for the Performing Arts
34-49
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brighton Center for the Performing Arts
8102994130
bcpa@brightonk12.com
www.bcpashows.com

Artist Group Info

THREE MEN and a TENOR
mark@threemenandatenor.com
http://threemenandatenor.com/
Brighton Center for the Performing Arts
7878 Brighton Road
Brighton, Michigan 48116
(810) 299-4130
bcpa@brightonk12.com
https://www.brightonperformingarts.com/