Tumbao Bravo is Detroit’s award-winning Afro-Cuban/Latin-jazz combo led by sax/flute player Paul Vornhagen, and featuring conga drummer/vocalist Armando Vega and timbalero Olman Piedra.

Since forming in 2003, they’ve earned multiple Detroit Music Awards and become a Michigan festival staple, serving up warm, melodic originals rooted in the classic rhythms of mambo, cha-cha, rumba, and bolero. Expect vibrant horns, rich piano lines, and a deep percussion groove from a lineup featuring congas, timbales, sax/flute, trumpet, bass, and keys—an inviting set that feels like a little Havana in the Motor City.