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Wading into Claude Code: a free AI workshop for non-coders

Wading into Claude Code: a free AI workshop for non-coders

Most AI training assumes you already write code. This one does not. In two hours, Tim Haines runs Claude Code, an AI agent that works on the files on your computer, live on real work tasks, with no slides. You follow along on your own laptop and leave knowing how to hand it a real job and check what comes back. For marketers, nonprofit staff, job seekers, small business owners and anyone curious about building new AI skills. Free, 50 seats. Sign up at https://luma.com/dnchn3d0

Bamboo Ann Arbor
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unicorn Flames
tim@unicornflames.com
https://unicornflames.com
Bamboo Ann Arbor
200 S 1st St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
(616) 546-1620
https://www.crashthatcourse.com/events/a2-apr-2026/