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We the People - Post-election Open Mic & Community Sharing

We the People - Post-election Open Mic & Community Sharing

Arts & Healing Within & Across Communities offers "We the People". This event will focus on community building through artistic expression, especially ideas for the future of our country and how we might collectively work together to build caring communities. Any creative person who would like to share something related to the theme is welcome.

The event is free but registration is required so we can plan for the number of attendees. Some refreshments will be provided. We will also contact you if we need to change the location or need to reschedule.
The QR code in the image links to the registration form. Come to present, participate in a short community-building activity, engage in conversation, share your creative work, or just listen.

This event is made possible with funding from the University of Michigan's Arts Initiative.

Downtown Ann Arbor Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Arts Healing Within & Across Communities
734-647-5814
aebreo@umich.edu
Downtown Ann Arbor Public Library
343 S Fifth Ave, Community Rm 2, 3rd floor
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104