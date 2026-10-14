Westbound Situation: Strings Without Borders
Westbound Situation: Strings Without Borders
Westbound Situation returns to Kerrytown Concert House this November with their genre-blurring blend of classical precision, bluegrass drive, and jazz improvisation. Featuring original music for their unique instrumentation of violin/nyckelharpa, mandolin, cello, and bass, the group moves fluidly between string-quartet intimacy, foot-stomping momentum, and spontaneous invention. Westbound Situation is a celebration of the music they love, representing influences from a wide gamut of what makes music moving.
Bandmembers: Grant Flick, violin, nyckelharpa; Zach Brown, cello; Jake Howard, mandolin/octave mandolin; Jacob Warren, bass
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Artist Group Info
Westbound Situation
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com