Westbound Situation: Strings Without Borders

Westbound Situation returns to Kerrytown Concert House this November with their genre-blurring blend of classical precision, bluegrass drive, and jazz improvisation. Featuring original music for their unique instrumentation of violin/nyckelharpa, mandolin, cello, and bass, the group moves fluidly between string-quartet intimacy, foot-stomping momentum, and spontaneous invention. Westbound Situation is a celebration of the music they love, representing influences from a wide gamut of what makes music moving.

Bandmembers: Grant Flick, violin, nyckelharpa; Zach Brown, cello; Jake Howard, mandolin/octave mandolin; Jacob Warren, bass