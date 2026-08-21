What Do You Carry? Community Showcase & Open Mic
What Do You Carry? Community Showcase & Open Mic
We all carry something: grief and hope, memory and story, the spoken and the unspoken. What Do You Carry? invites you to an evening of shared words and witnessing, and to our open mic and community story circle, where you're welcome to share something of your own: a poem, a song, a story, a reflection, a piece of art that speaks to what you carry. Come to read, or simply come to listen; every way of being here is welcome.
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Arts & Healing Within and Across Communities, Sponsored by the U-M Arts Initiative
917-579-2937
dr.liz@lizdebetta.com
Artist Group Info
dr.liz@lizdebetta.com
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown
343 S 5th AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-218-3307
wolverbob@gmail.com