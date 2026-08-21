What Do You Carry? Community Showcase & Open Mic

We all carry something: grief and hope, memory and story, the spoken and the unspoken. What Do You Carry? invites you to an evening of shared words and witnessing, and to our open mic and community story circle, where you're welcome to share something of your own: a poem, a song, a story, a reflection, a piece of art that speaks to what you carry. Come to read, or simply come to listen; every way of being here is welcome.