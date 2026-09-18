What is a Constitutional Convention?

Every 16 years, Michigan voters are asked whether to dig into the state’s constitution and make edits in what’s known as a Constitutional Convention, or Con-Con. But what would a Con-Con actually look like? And what can voters understand about past Con-Cons that will help them say yes or no on this year’s ballot?

This fall, on November 3, it will be on Michigan ballots as “Proposal 1.”

If voters say yes to Proposal 1, that would begin the process of holding a constitutional convention – or “Con-Con.”

During a Con-Con, delegates can make changes to the state constitution.

But what would a Con-Con actually look like? And what can voters understand about past Con-Cons that will help them say yes or no to Proposal 1?

Michigan’s most recent Con-Con was held in 1961, and the Bentley Library is home to a host of materials related to this pivotal moment in the state’s history – from the papers of politicians and Con-Con delegates to newspaper articles, photos, and more.

You’re invited to join the Bentley Historical Library as we take a look back at the 1961 Con-Con and consider how the work done by delegates shapes our lives today.

October 8, 2026

6pm at the Bentley Historical Library

Speakers include:

> Lynn Liberato, author of Michigan’s Con-Con 11: Women and State Constitution-making in 1961

> Michelle McClellan, Bentley archivist working to grow the Library’s Con-Con collections and other political history in the state of Michigan

This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.