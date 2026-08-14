What's Goin On - Melanie Stengel Photography

Visit the Argus Museum from August 24th to September 25th to view "What's Goin On" by Melanie Stengel. The opening reception will be September 4th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

Artist statement:

"I've always felt the best photographs are felt as much as seen. As a person with ADHD, I've been lucky to find a vehicle to follow my curiosity down a host of diverse roads. I hope my photographs evoke a sense of curiosity in others and, sometimes, empathy as well."

Images will be color, black and white, and infrared.

The Argus Museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. The Museum is not open on weekends.