Join us for the Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum, "Thriving Through Connection!" WXW is a nonprofit that supports women in business, and this is our biggest day of the year.

Spend a full day networking, diving into breakout sessions, and engaging with thought-provoking panels. Voices from across the region come together for a day of learning, conversation, and connection. Open to all. Lunch is included.

We hope to see you there!"