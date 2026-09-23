WXWForum26: Women's Exchange of Washtenaw
WXWForum26: Women's Exchange of Washtenaw
Join us for the Women’s Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum, ”Thriving Through Connection!” WXW is a nonprofit that supports women in business, and this is our biggest day of the year.
Spend a full day networking, diving into breakout sessions, and engaging with thought-provoking panels. Voices from across the region come together for a day of learning, conversation, and connection. Open to all. Lunch is included. We hope to see you there!
Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
$99 - $149
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Women's Exchange of Washtenaw (WXW)
info@wxwbusiness.com
Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
4800 E. Huron River DriveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104