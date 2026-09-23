Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels Tailgate Fundraiser at EMU
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels Tailgate Fundraiser at EMU
This event is in collaboration with Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels AND EMU Athletics!
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels is hosting a community tailgate event in collaboration with EMU Athletics and Zingerman’s Deli (us!!) on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11am-1pm (kickoff at 1pm) at Rynearson Stadium!
Tickets include:
Pre-game food stations & non-alcoholic beverages by Zingerman’s Delicatessen
Tailgate games to win prizes
Kids games and crafts
Game Ticket in reserved group seating near the 50-yard line
Post-game group photo in the End Zone
Adults: $40
Kids: $18
Family Pack (2 adults & 2 kids): $100
All proceeds go to YMOW to help us keep delivering nutritious meals to homebound and disabled seniors in Eastern Washtenaw County!
EMU Rynearson Stadium
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
EMU Rynearson Stadium
799 HewittYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7344879669
kristen@ymow.org