Doctors say too many Michiganders are seeking influenza treatment at hospital emergency rooms

Hospital emergency rooms across Michigan are dealing with a surge in respiratory patients, mostly with influenza.

The surge in flu cases is not unusual, occurring normally as the illness runs its course during the winter months. But that knowledge is not making it easier for ER doctors and nurses having to triage a larger than normal patient load.

“About ten percent of the total cases in the emergency room have been influenza,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of infectious diseases research for Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan. “Almost 20 percent of those are getting admitted. A number of them are ending up in the ICUs.”

Sims said Corewell has seen a 25 to 30% increase in flu cases. He adds cases of RSV peaked last year, but remain a problem, especially in west Michigan. Covid cases are holding steady.

Corewell officials said the surge is contributing to longer wait times in Michigan ERs, of sometimes several hours or more.

The number of patients seeking medical care in Michigan emergency rooms is becoming a problem, according to Dr. Charles Gibson, chief medical officer for Corewell Health in West Michigan.

“There is a disruption in the level of care we’re able to give people when we’re seeing so many people that don’t necessarily need to be in the emergency department,” said Gibson. “It does impact us being able to get to some of these emergency cases.”

Gibson suggests people with milder flu and respiratory symptoms go to their primary care doctor or an urgent care center, instead of the ER.

Doctors are not encouraging Michiganders to ignore the flu. They point out influenza is blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. annually.