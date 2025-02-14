$21 billion for clean energy in Michigan being rescinded, held back or canceled by Trump administration

The Trump administration has rescinded or frozen previously approved funds amounting to nearly $21 billion for Michigan clean energy projects.

The federal government is rescinding some grant funds and freezing other grants, loans, and loan guarantees.

Nearly $400 million for consumer energy rebates and weatherization assistance for Michigan homes is on hold.

Money to make the electric grid more resilient to intense storms, amounting to $102 million is frozen.

Battery manufacturing for electric vehicles was to get $500 million in federal support, but that has been put on hold.

$20 billion dollars in loans or loan guarantees for clean energy projects by Consumers Energy and DTE Energy and others, including the $1.5 billion loan guarantee for reopening the Palisades nuclear plant are being held up.

Some members of Congress said this across the board move to end any federal support for energy efficiency and clean energy production efforts takes away help for disadvantaged communities, and stops the creation of jobs in the clean energy field.