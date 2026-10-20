Opposition to proposal for Michigan constitutional convention continues

Every 16 years, Michigan voters get a shot at redrawing Michigan’s constitution.

Proposal 1 on the ballot can put the wheels in motion. If approved, voters would then have to elect 148 delegates to oversee the reworking of the constitution next year. After that… well, there’s no timetable for a new constitution to be done.

Rev. Horace Sheffield is among those who have signed onto the bipartisan, anti-Prop 1 coalition Protect MI Constitution. He’s afraid special interest groups may fundamentally change the document.

“I think we just take one of the cons out of the ConCon convention. Just call it a con. We don't need an open heart surgery when outpatient procedure would work.”

Supporters of a constitutional convention say it would be a good way to bypass partisan dysfunction in the state legislature.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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