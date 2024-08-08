Russ McNamara is a reporter and host of All Things Considered for 101.9 WDET, presenting local news to the station’s loyal listeners. McNamara has been working in radio since he was 17 - and in news since 2012. He also worked as play-by-play announcer for Wayne State University basketball for seven years. Born in the Upper Peninsula, McNamara is a lifelong Michigander. He is a 2002 graduate of Central Michigan University’s Broadcast and Cinematic Arts Program.

McNamara has been honored by the Associated Press, the Radio and Television Digital News Association, and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for his work.

He is an amateur photographer, enjoys backpacking, bonfires and traveling with his wife, Sara.