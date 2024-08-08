Harris and Walz take presidential campaign to Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continued their Presidential campaign with a rally at Detroit Metro Airport.

The campaign, still in its infancy, drew a crowd of about 15,000 to the airplane hangar – mostly members of the United Auto Workers and other supporters.

Vice President Harris drew clear lines between herself and her opponent, former President Donald Trump. However, when the crowd started chanting “Lock Him Up," Harris shut that down.

“chanting – here’s the thing… the courts are gonna handle that, we’re gonna beat him in November (cheers fade).”

"Lock Her Up" has been a familiar refrain at Trump rallies dating back to his first campaign against Hillary Clinton. Trump is still facing sentencing in New York after being convicted of 34 counts of fraud.

Harris and Walz are staying local and will meet with more UAW members in Metro Detroit today.

