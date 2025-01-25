To ghost or not to ghost? We want to know about the dating experiences that haunt you

It's nearly here again – Valentine's Day. The holiday of love. But the thing about love is that it doesn't always work out the way you intend.

There are the awkward first dates, swiping endlessly through dating apps, conversations about keeping it casual versus exclusive, and of course – calling it quits.

One popular (albeit controversial) way to end things with someone? Ghosting.

Added to Merriam Webster's dictionary in February 2017 – to ghost is the "phenomenon of leaving a relationship of some kind by abruptly ending all contact with the other person, and especially electronic contact, like texts, emails, and chats."

So, yeah. Poof! It's has become a common occurrence in the world of dating. Whether you've been the "ghoster" or the "ghostee" — All Things Considered wants to hear about your ghosting experiences.

Fill out this form and an NPR producer may reach out to you. Your answers could be used on air or online.

Copyright 2025 NPR