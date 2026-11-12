Indonesia's VP resigns as his eligibility and academic credentials are questioned

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's vice president resigned on Thursday as questions grew over his eligibility for the office after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation to the leadership of the People's Consultative Assembly, the country's highest legislative body, at the parliament building in the capital, Jakarta.

Raka didn't comment as he left the meeting.

"There will always be political dynamics in public office, that's normal," his father, Widodo, told reporters from his hometown in Solo, adding that he had reminded his son that political positions are temporary.

"We will continue to support President Prabowo's government, especially programs that serve the interests of the broader public," he said, referring to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The academic credentials investigation was apparently not related to investigations into allegations that top police officials had been involved in wiretapping targeting the president.

Prabowo accepts Raka's resignation

Raka had offered to resign Tuesday during a meeting with Prabowo, saying he wanted to avoid a prolonged political controversy. He personally delivered his resignation letter to the president on Wednesday.

Prabowo addressed the nation Thursday afternoon after holding a meeting with Raka and the parliamentary leadership at the presidential palace.

Flanked by Raka and top leaders of parliament, a grim-looking Prabowo said that he accepted Raka's resignation "with a heavy heart" and praised the vice president for showing "courage, responsibility and statesmanship" by stepping down.

"He chose to resign for the greater interest of the nation, the state and the Indonesian people," Prabowo said in a televised statement. "He has been a great help to me, from our election campaign through the past two years of government. Many of our achievements would not have been possible without his contribution."

Prabowo praised Raka's dedication and hard work, highlighting Raka's visits to 35 provinces and 149 regencies and cities to inspect 303 government projects during the past two years as examples of his commitment to public service.

"I will continue to support him, and I pray that he and his family are given strength during what is undoubtedly a difficult time," Prabowo said.

Under the Indonesian Constitution, a vice presidential vacancy doesn't trigger a new election. The office remains vacant until the People's Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.

Long-running allegations over candidacy lead to court disputes

The Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled last month that the documents that Raka submitted regarding his overseas education didn't meet election requirements.

A subsequent petition, submitted Wednesday to the House leadership by 120 lawmakers from eight political parties, began a parliamentary process that could have led to his impeachment.

The push for his impeachment was driven largely by long-running allegations that Raka's candidacy was enabled by a Constitutional Court ruling that critics see as a conflict of interest and evidence of weak political accountability and dynastic privilege.

Before Prabowo chose him as his running mate for the 2024 election, Raka didn't meet the age requirement of 40 for vice presidential candidates. But the court's contentious ruling in October 2023 carved an exception allowing those who served or had been elected as regional leaders to run at a younger age.

Under Indonesian election law, a presidential or vice-presidential candidate must have completed senior high school or an equivalent level of education. Because Raka completed his secondary education overseas, he was required to provide documents showing that his qualifications were equivalent to an Indonesian high school diploma.

Raka was the first vice president of the country to resign before the end of a term since the fall of dictator Suharto and the start of Indonesia's democratic reforms in 1998.

Parliamentary leaders were due to convene immediately to begin the process of selecting a replacement, Speaker Ahmad Muzani said.

"We ask for the prayers and support of all Indonesians so that this democratic process can proceed smoothly and serve as a constructive new precedent in our constitutional system," Muzani told reporters.



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