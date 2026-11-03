'Round Every Corner
Every two weeks
NPR's esteemed arts and culture correspondent Neda Ulaby is now part of #teamWEMU. She now takes us deeper into Washtenaw County's arts and cultural scene with her podcast, "'Round Every Corner."
Latest Episodes
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Jeff Daniels has transformed Chelsea, Mich. into an arts and culture destination with the Purple Rose Theatre Company and now a new music venue, JDs Stage Bistro. For the first installment of WEMU’s new segment, "‘Round Every Corner," the actor tells us about why he chose to prioritize the economic development of his hometown.