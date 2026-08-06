2026 Detroit Jazz Festival Shuttle Information

WEMU is once again making it easier to find your way to the Detroit Jazz Festival!

We're happy to be partnering with Golden Limousine to help make your journey to Detroit hassle free. Shuttles will be available Saturday, September 5th, Sunday, September 6th and Monday September 7th. Departures and returns happen at Ann Arbor Skyline High School (2552 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103) and the George Gervin Game Above Center (799 N Hewitt Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) on the EMU campus.

Book your shuttle reservations HERE.

To see who is playing the Detroit Jazz Festival, browse the lineup which includes

Artist in Residence Joe Lovano, Ron Carter & Foursight, Catherine Russell, Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling with the Yellowjackets, Bob James, Artemis, Julian Lage, Gabrielle Cavassa, Take 6, Cindy Blackman Santana, Joey Alexander, and Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet to name a few.