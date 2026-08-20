Michigan Senate Majority Leader Brinks to run alongside Benson

Supporters and local elected officials packed a brewpub in the Grand Rapids East Hills neighborhood Wednesday to hear Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson announce her running mate choice.



Benson picked state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) to serve as her lieutenant governor.



Brinks has spent the past 13 years representing the Grand Rapids area in the state Legislature. Running alongside Benson, a southeast Michigan resident who has not been a lawmaker, Brinks will bring both West Michigan and legislative viewpoints to the ticket.



“I think it’s really a strength to have so many strong relationships with legislators already and I think that will help us move our agenda, it will help us find common ground, and it will also help us work out differences,” Brinks told reporters.



Benson, a two-term Secretary of State herself, said she and Brinks are both dedicated to making government function at its best.



“Saving time, saving money, streamlining how things operate, so that it’s less expensive to build affordable homes so that it’s easier to get access to the healthcare benefits you’re entitled to. We share that commitment to ensuring the administration of government is run well and effectively and efficiently,” Benson told reporters.



The choice comes as many political observers see Democrats as at a political crossroads.



Benson had a relatively easy path to the party’s nomination. But the Democratic U.S. Senate race saw a tough primary battle between moderate Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI 11) and former public health official Abdul El-Sayed, who espoused more progressive ideals. Grand Rapids turned out for El-Sayed.



Benson, who locked in many progressive endorsements early in her campaign, said she and Brinks are ready to meet the moment.



“Our agenda is a bold one, and I think what voters are responding to, to wanting leaders who can take a broken system, fix it, do bold things and get things done. That’s what we’ve done in Lansing. That’s what the women in Michigan have over these last nearly eight years have done together. That’s what I’ve been proud to do as Secretary of State, and I’ll be proud to do it as governor,” Benson said.



They’ll be taking on Republican nominee Congressman John James (R-MI 10) and his running mate, state Rep. Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Twp).



Republicans quickly criticized the selection of Brinks and her record.

“Winnie Brinks oversaw the most left-wing, out-of-touch budget we've ever seen in Michigan. Her $9 billion in one-time-funding included $200 million to fix the roads, with zero to show for it. Winnie Brinks championed Green-New-Deal scam legislation, pet projects with no names attached, and the elimination of Right to Work protections. Like Abdul El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson, Winnie Brinks is too extreme for Michigan,” Michigan GOP Chair Jim Runestad said in an emailed statement.



Neither party’s lieutenant governor pick will become completely official until planned conventions of the state Republican and Democratic parties. Those are scheduled over the next two weekends.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

