Michigan House forms committee to investigate state Elections Bureau

The Michigan House of Representatives is forming a new select committee to consider policy changes to the state Bureau of Elections and Board of State Canvassers.

The canvassing board this week blocked a proposed state constitutional amendment from appearing on the November ballot. The measure would tighten Michigan’s voter I.D. laws and require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

The board's decision to stop the ballot drive hinged on technicalities around which petition signatures should count toward the total needed to get the measure on the ballot.

The group, Americans for Citizen Voting Michigan (ACV), turned in far more signatures than needed to qualify. However, after non-partisan elections staff conducted a review of a signature sample and processed challenges, the campaign appeared short.

At Monday’s meeting, ACV presented the canvassing board with evidence enough of those signatures should count to qualify after all. But, the board’s two Democratic and two Republican members split on whether to accept the new filings since they were submitted after a deadline.

House Republicans say they want answers on how that could happen.

The new committee, made up of a five Republicans and two Democrats, will have the power to issue subpoenas and call people to testify under oath.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

