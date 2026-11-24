John Bommarito Today on The Song Break, I'm happy to welcome to the program via the phone an artist you've heard a lot on the program this year, the lovely Leslie Vincent. Welcome Leslie. How are you today?

Leslie Vincent I'm doing great! How are you, John?

John Bommarito I'm doing well. Thank you for joining us. You've been a lot of places in your life. Where are you today?

Leslie Vincent Today I'm hanging out in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, a suburb just north of St. Paul.

John Bommarito That's the home that you own at this point.

Leslie Vincent That's my home, yeah, yeah.

John Bommarito Well, wonderful.

I had the pleasure of catching your show in Chelsea back in September at JD's Stage Bistro. Loved it. Turns out so did everyone else in the sold-out audience because they're bringing you back in December and it's sold out already on December 19th. Congratulations!

Leslie Vincent Thank you so much. Who knew that I was going to be such a hit in Chelsea, Michigan? I was just as shocked as everybody else.

John Bommarito You had probably never even heard of Chelsea before you played there.

Leslie Vincent I truly had not, but we had just been in Ann Arbor in March and so I was a little bit familiar with the area. I got to come to Michigan for the first time in March, and that was really, really cool.

John Bommarito Well, if you act now, we'll throw in a bonus show. December 19th sold out. Tell me what's going on with what happened yesterday.

Leslie Vincent Yeah, so the first show sold out, but we did add a second show. Tickets just went on sale.

John Bommarito Same day, different time?

Leslie Vincent Same day, yep, Saturday, December 19th, 5.30.

John Bommarito Great, that gives people a chance who, like me, were thinking, “oh, I'm not sure if I can go yet. I'll wait and buy tickets”. Oh, too late, tickets are gone. So we have another chance. That's great, congratulations. Just one trip to Ann Arbor prior to your visit in September.

Leslie Vincent Yeah, that's right. Yeah, we played Blue LLama.

John Bommarito That's great. That's a wonderful place for you to play. Well, you got on my radar back in April, which I think was after you played the Blue Llama with your third album, Little Black Book. Let's go back before the release of that album. Way back, in fact. Tell me a little bit about childhood, Leslie, if you can. Where did you grow up? Tell me about little you.

Leslie Vincent Oh, sure. Well, I'm from a military family. My dad served in the Navy his whole career. And so, I spent a childhood on the move, mostly around the mid-Atlantic region. So, DC, Maryland, Virginia, and then some years over in the United Kingdom.

John BommaritoNice. Well, why did you settle in Minneapolis area? What brought you to that area? It's cold, you know.

Leslie Vincent It is very cold. The short story is that I moved out here for love. That love didn't work out, but I found a new love. And when I married my wife, we decided to set up shop here and live in Minnesota. You know, there's a great art scene here. We have a very rich community. So, we love it here, we brave the cold, it's worth it.

Song sample: “Icetown Blues”

John Bommarito Well, I can think of a few pretty excellent artists from that area prior to you moving there, like Prince, The Replacements, etc. I think at this point we have some other jazz or folky-oriented artists living in that area that I'm a fan of as well. So not a bad choice, not a bad choice, just the weather.

Leslie Vincent Just the weather.

John Bommarito Just the weather. Well, at what age did you find your voice? I'm using air quotes, but you can't see them because we're on the radio.

Leslie Vincent Before I can even remember.All the stories of me as a kid, I'm singing, I'm trying to entertain anyone who'll give me attention, dancing around. I started to take voice lessons when I was nine and when I 11, I found theater and I became really active in theater and in choir. So, all through my high school years, college years, I was always rehearsing, learning pieces, studying, that whole thing.

John Bommarito So, no one that knew you growing up would be at all surprised what you've chosen to do with your career.

Leslie Vincent No one no, no one is surprised. We have a joke in my family. I have a brother who's 13 months younger and as kids he would always say like “make her stop singing! Make her stop! Make her stop!” And now he's one of my biggest supporters, biggest cheerleaders. He's a huge music lover, so I usually send him advanced copies of the record to say, you know what you think what you know I let him weigh in on the singles. So yeah, we're super close

John Bommarito That's great. Well, what led you to jazz? Theater, I guess, is somewhat tangential to jazz at times. But what you've kind of chosen jazz as your main style of singing.

Leslie Vincent Well, I've always loved this music ever since I was a kid. I've always been drawn to it. I dabbled in some, I wouldn't even call it jazz in college, but some more crooning, you know, singing the Great American Songbook. And then about 10 years ago, I was cast in a musical, and the music director was a jazz pianist. And I sang in a reading and he came up to me afterwards, he asked if I sing jazz. I said I didn't and he said he thought I should. And he started to book me for gigs. I really just dove in head first. I think we rehearsed once and then we were performing. I just learned as much as I could, started to learn standards. I spent a couple years just kinda getting my head around the difference between theater and just singing outside of theater, you know? And then I would say in the last couple of years, I really dove more into the theory of jazz. So, starting to get into my own interpretations, my own arrangements. And then of course writing my own material with the band. I'm always trying to learn. I just took Ari Alexander's bebop course, which was awesome. And looking at my piano with all these scales and transcriptions and all these things is such a different life from what I used to do.

John Bommarito Well, I'm glad you found your way there, for sure.

Song sample: “No Moon at All”

John Bommarito You're listening to The Song Break on 89.1 WEMU. My guest is Leslie Vincent, who's recent album, Little Black Book, is one of my personal favorites of the year. Three albums in, do you remember the joy of recording your first album that you released at the worst possible time during a pandemic? Great timing.

Leslie Vincent You know what? I do. You know, I never really set out to make records. I only made my first record because I used to sing this big cabaret in town and it had all these big names and I was sort of the baby, if you will, of it. And every other artist had merch. And I thought... Well, I want something at the cabaret. So the same pianist who inspired me to get started, his name is George Mauer. He and I chatted and he said that he would help me put it together.He music directed it and we laid down some tunes. Looking back, you know, I was just, was so young and I was so… it's like, you don't know what you don't know. But I was so excited to make it, but I really thought it would just be for my own community. I never really thought about streaming and, you know, having it go all over the world and anything like that, and now so much has changed since that first record.

John Bommarito You've had to repress it and it'll be available at the show. Cause I couldn't buy it at your last show.

Leslie Vincent Yes, I started to get, you know, as I get more and more audience members, I get questions about it. And so I went, I never thought I'd repress it, but I was like, “wow, you know, what's the harm?” I've already sold a bunch online, a bunch at live shows. So, I'm really glad I did.

John Bommarito You better not run out before I see you. Alright.

Leslie Vincent Well, I have some set-aside just for you, I promise.

John Bommarito You're the best.

This show focuses on the great American Song Book and the modern day song book, kind of where they meet. And it was during my conversation with Nicole Zuraitis, recent Grammy nominee, congratulations to her again, that we were talking about this wave of people just like you who are helping to write that modern day song book. I actually brought you up in our conversation and the multiple Grammy winner said, “Leslie's another perfect example of the modern song book!” So, I have two things related to that.

Leslie Vincent I love her.

John Bommarito A) How does it feel to be on her radar considering the national recognition by her peers? And B) have you ever consciously thought about what you're contributing to the future of jazz when you're writing original songs?

Leslie Vincent Well, I'll do the first question first. I will just say Nicole Zuraitis is my fairy godmother. I met her out in Minneapolis at the Dakota. We hit it off. We ended up going out with her band and hanging out for hours. And she has been just absolutely like… whenever I need something or we ended up having to switch who mixed the record and we ended using one of her engineers. Gosh, she's just been like such a supporter of me in small ways and in big ways. She started the Modern Songbook Society. So that brings together people who are writing in the style of the Great American Songbook today. And actually, after this call, I'm going to start co-writing with someone I met from that meetup. So she's doing a masterful job of finding us.You know, what we're doing is so niche and it's so amazing to find other people like us and just connecting us. It's so cool.

As for contributing to the future, my feeling is jazz is meant to be such a present art form, that to me it makes a lot of sense to keep writing it and keep it in the present. I think that the art form wants us to put our lived experiences in the music. It doesn't have to be something that just exists in the past and we leave it there. It's meant to be explored and. To let us express whatever we need to whether that's through the changes or through lyrics or through arrangements. To me, that's what it's there for. It is to kind of help us process our lives in this way. So, I almost don't even think about the future of jazz I just think of it as like a snapshot of where we are right now or at least where I am. A lot of my songs are very personal, autobiographical, so just almost for me like this is where I'm at. This is what I'm thinking about.

John Bommarito Cole Porter might have said the same thing. Ira, George Gershwin might have said the thing.

Leslie Vincent Yeah.

John Bommarito I mean, they didn't know they were writing things we'd still be singing and playing today. Do you ever think that something you've written is going to be a modern standard?

Leslie Vincent Oh my gosh, I don't think that way, but I would love for it to! Yeah, I think that would be very cool. And you know, we, we like, we don't know, we don't know what our, what the future holds and what things get discovered. And I would love just for someone to cover one of my songs. That's one of my new dreams.

John Bommarito Cool.

Do you think you've written a song that you'd say you're the most proud of and that should be covered? That's how a standard becomes a standard. I think it becomes a relatively common cover. And then….Radiohead’s “Creep”, you could call a standard.How many covers of that are there?

Leslie Vincent That's a really interesting point that I've never thought about. You know, I don't…oh, it's so hard to talk about your own art. I think “Tallying Strangers” is so simple in the way that…I don't mean that in a derogatory way, but I mean that in a…because it's a simple song, I would love to hear someone's rearrangement of it or interpretation of it. I think that would be really cool as a writer to experience.

Song sample: “Tallying Strangers”

John Bommarito What about other writer's songs that would be your consideration for the modern day song book? Songs that should be carried forward for decades to come? Do you have any that come to mind?

Leslie Vincent Oh man that is a really good question. You know the thing that comes to mind, I caught Alyssa Allgood on Friday and she had a song called “Shades of Blue” that's on her upcoming record.It was the first time in a couple weeks that I heard a song and thought, “oh I really want to do that.” And my gut is like if I feel that way, probably other people will feel that. Yeah, that's what comes to my mind for me in the moment. That is a beautiful song.

John Bommarito I just attended a show of more of a folky songwriter, David Wilcox, and to my surprise, he covered Villray’s “Indifference” because that's not necessarily where his music lives. I was like, “ooh!” It's interesting to see that song permeate into another genre because I consider Vilray from the jazz world and David's definitely like one of those songwriters that has affected the songwriting of the current songwriter wave. So, it was just really interesting to see that kind of new song become part of his lexicon.

Leslie Vincent I think that's really interesting. If I can add to that. There's a folk pop singer in town that I'm friends with and he sent me a Villray video and he said, “look at how cool this is.” And I said, “yeah, that that guy is famous”. He goes, “no way. I thought he was just a random guy on TikTok”. I said “no, no, no, no, no. Like he's a very established musician.” And so Rachael and Vilray are coming through the Dakota next week or the week after it. So we're, I said we gotta go. Like you need to go see this man. He's not just a random guy, but if you're not part of the jazz world, you know, you don't know what you don't know. So I thought that was it's so funny that you say that. I think that's really cool that that song is expanding out

John Bommarito Permeating beyond its genre I guess.

Leslie Vincent is my guest today on The Song Break on 89.1 WEMU. You don't come here very often. It does look like if I lived near you I could catch you more frequently including in previous shows that I've seen you played with a previous guest of Davina Sowers at a show where they did a tribute. I think it was a Dolly Parton tribute. Do you still do those kinds of shows, or are you kind of more concentrating on just doing shows that are Leslie Vincent shows these days?

Leslie Vincent I mostly do Leslie Vincent shows. You know, I like to live a lot of different lives. So, here in town, I do two country tribute shows a year. I do a Dolly show in January, Dolly Parton, and then a Shania Twain show in August, September. It's just a yearly tradition with a group that I love. But in general, I am focusing more and more on jazz and less and less on other genres.

John Bommarito Well, it's definitely tough to make a living as a singer in 2026. How do you supplement your income? Are you teaching? Are you doing other things that kind of fill the void when you're not on the road or playing a gig locally?

Leslie Vincent Yeah, I still hold down a job. I work at a digital marketing agency. Luckily, I have a team that really respects my art and so I have the flexibility I need to do what I love and then I can supplement my income that way.

John Bommarito A phone call with me included in that.

Well, what about making a duets album? If you could do that with anyone in any genre of music, who would it be? Could be anybody.

Leslie Vincent Dead or alive?

John Bommarito Why not? We're dreaming here. We can do what we want.

Leslie Vincent Oh My God! I'm on a huge Gregory Porter kick right now, so I know that's like, I mean that would be crazy.

John Bommarito Don't count yourself out, don't count yourself out.

Leslie Vincent You never know. I love, love, love him. Can I… okay, wait, let me think. If I could also do someone who's passed. You know? Oh, man, you know who I'd actually love to do a record with, even though he's not the best singer? I think it would be really fun to do record with Cole Porter.

John Bommarito Ooh, yes.

Leslie Vincent You know, he did sing some of those, he did some recordings of him.

John Bommarito Yeah, I've heard them.

Leslie Vincent Don't you think that would be so fun? I feel like. I just think, to me, when I think about the Great American Songbook composers and lyricists, he's the one I always identify with the most. I think we would get along. I think would have had fun over drinks and so I think that would be a blast.

John Bommarito That would be fun. Well, looking forward to your return to Washtenaw County at JD's Stage Bistro in Chelsea on December 19th, two shows, one show already sold out. Second show just went on sale. So don't think about it for too long. More information about that and my guest today at LesliedellaVincent.com. Had to throw the Della in there because somebody else had Leslie Vincent?

Leslie Vincent Yeah, that's right. It's my middle name.

John Bommarito Well, such a pleasure to speak with you. And thanks for taking time out of your, your workday. Shh. I won't tell them.

Leslie Vincent Thank you so much, John. I really appreciate it.

John Bommarito I know this is more of a holiday show coming up. Any plans to record a holiday record for next year?

Leslie Vincent Gosh, you know what? That's everyone's question right now. And I feel like I'm getting that question so much that I might have to consider it because I hate telling people no. So, um, I don't have any plans at the moment, but you know, the thing about making a holiday record is you have to do it so early. You have do it when it's like not really the holidays, but maybe I'll get my ducks in a row next July and or June and put some things down.

John Bommarito That's where your Gregory Porter duet comes in is right there.

Leslie Vincent Oh, I hope he's listening, if you're listening, Gregory. I love you so much.

John Bommarito Yeah, yeah, he listens all the time.

Well, Leslie, great to talk to you.

Leslie Vincent It was really great to talk to you too, John.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.