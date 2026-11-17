Joshua Nieman: You might not guess it, but I graduated university with a creative writing concentration. Upon graduation, I found myself at a crossroads, a job where I got to tell stories like I always wanted, in a field where the truth and reality mattered above all else. Gone seemed the days of writing fairy tales.

I wasn't sure how to inspire wonder and mysticism in this particular medium, and over time, pursuits of fiction fell to the wayside. Fast forward to Hidden in Plain Sight's October lineup of episodes. Not only did both episodes require an inordinate amount of investigation, but both of them involved the systematic dismantling of local legend.

Though I believed, and still believe, that demystifying Maple Road Bridge and Scio Village was the right thing to do, I couldn't help but wonder if I was making the area less engaging by returning those places to reality. This path I had set myself down eventually, and quite naturally, led me to the doorstep of one of the most prevalent urban legends in Ann Arbor. Pun intended. It led me to the apparent residences of some rather fantastical and extremely elusive Ann Arbor citizens.

Welcome to WEMU's Hidden in Plain Sight, the show where we shed light on some of the people, places, and things that help comprise who we are as a community. I'm Joshua Nieman, and today we will be stepping into the world of Ann Arbor's fairy doors, mysterious little doors that are built into walls, integrated with their surroundings, and sprinkled all across the city. A phenomenon that has inspired countless people throughout the years to go out and explore their local community.

I've lived in the area for about five years now, so I'd by no means place myself alongside lifelong citizens of Ypsilanti or Ann Arbor. That'd practically be stolen valor, but regardless, I was surprised that I hadn't heard about this until researching topics for Tree Town last month. I excitedly went around the WEMU office, “Patrick, have you heard about the fairy doors? Yes.” “Kevin, have you heard about the fairy doors? Yes.”

The only one who didn't was Caroline McGregor, but she's from Ireland, so I guess she just never expected to find them here in the mitten of all places. I didn't know how to tackle this topic. The fairy doors weren't entangled in anything tragic like Maple Road Bridge, or historically important like Scio Village. It was just a fun artistic movement. It certainly wasn't a case that needed to be blown wide open, not that I ever wanted it to be. Regardless though, as you will see, this was an interesting case in that understanding it fully required me to fight against my journalistic instincts.

A natural first step in my investigation, I thought, would be to arrange a meeting with certified fairyologist and author of the book Who's Behind the Fairy Doors, Jonathan B. Wright. He seemingly took a break from his research to visit me here at the studios of WEMU for a chat.

Amazon

Jonathan Wright: I'm Jonathan Wright. I'm a lifelong Ann Arborite, and I went to school at Mack Elementary, Slauson Middle School, Pioneer High School, and then the University of Michigan. So, I basically can't get out as long and short of it. And the reason I'm here, I think, is my association with the urban fairy doors of Ann Arbor.

I'm a certified fairyologist, and so I know a bit about those. My wife is of Irish descent, and so she's been immersed in the lore of fairies all her life. And I've been interested in illustration and children's books as well.

So, together we've amassed a collection of fairy tales and children's books, and so that kind of made a foundation for our life and our interests. And she had a preschool program in our house way back, and it was around, I think it was 1993, we put an edition on the house, and we were expecting our first child. So, it was with that edition that we discovered the first fairy door.

In fact, it was a little door about six, seven inches tall, and we hadn't dubbed it a fairy door, per se, at the time, because it was just a strange little door.

Joshua Nieman: When I had first heard of the doors being discovered in his house prior to the doors in Ann Arbor being documented, I asked him via email if he was claiming that the doors had quote-unquote magically appeared one day, or if they were there from the previous owner of the house. And frankly, I asked if they were even real in the first place.

Jonathan answered by saying, “Just as the fairy doors downtown are real physical doors, the ones that preceded them in our house are real.” That was the first time I caught myself attempting to look too far beyond the veil. I won't lie, after Jonathan's vague answer, part of me began to wonder where the story would be if that wasn't the angle.

But I played ball, and he continued.

Jonathan Wright: From there, it kind of snowballed. There were more doors appeared throughout our house over the years, and it wasn't until 2005, I was working as a designer in the toy industry locally, and the boss there asked, you know, if you could do anything, what would you like to do? And I said, I'd like to do something with the fairy doors. You know, by then, we had dubbed them fairy doors, and he said, oh, that's great. And from there on, I established UFO, which is Urban Fairies Operations, and the doors started appearing around town in various locations.

Joshua Nieman: Was the acronym intentional?

Jonathan Wright: Yes, absolutely. In fact, one of my co-workers, I think, may have come up with at least the initials for that.

Joshua Nieman: UFO has a website you can check out at urban-fairies.com that's steeped in lore, community contributions, and images. Going through it all really made the depth of the project apparent. After browsing it for the first time, I sat there moved by the impact of these little doors. Post after post, people smiling as they discovered the doors for themselves.

Jonathan Wright: There's a lot of miserable things happening in the world, so it's fun to have something a little lighter that's not political and not affiliated with religion, and that's free. And the fairy doors are free. The businesses were not paying to have fairies come and visit, and people don't have to pay to see them, so that's kind of nice.

And, you know, it's just like the entertainment industry. It's still vital because people want some sort of entertainment, and I really enjoy this. And the fact that, you know, I used to hang out at Sweetwater's Coffee and Tea downtown, which is where the first door outside of our house appeared.

And I used to hang out there all the time, and it was kind of my office away from my office. And I would get to watch people encounter the fairy door there. I'd be sitting at a table, and it's so rewarding to me to see the reactions of most people.

Some people don't get it at all. You know, there are people that have no sense of humor or whimsy, but, you know, that's all right. You know, they can do their accounting or whatever other thing that they do, and, you know, that makes them happy.

But it's not just for children. I mean, adults like to get in touch with, oh, I remember feeling like that or wondering about stuff like that.

Joshua Nieman: Jonathan was right.

The state of the world was taking a toll on all of us. Perhaps I thought these fairy doors were providing more of a public service than I realized, and I wanted to feel the difference for myself. Jonathan had given me a fairy door map, and I was going to put it to good use.

Finally, I'm out and about to explore Ann Arbor for fairy doors. Immediately in the recording, I fell back to being cynical. You know, there's nothing I hate more than driving in this city.

In fact, I think my personal hell would just be driving around in the city and finding no parking structures I can get into. Admittedly, it did take me a while to get into the spirit of the hunt. So, according to the map, the first door is at Michigan Theater, just across the street.

Let's see what we can find. Hi!

Michigan Theater Employee: Hi.

Joshua Nieman: I'm looking for the fairy door.

Michigan Theater Employee: Oh yeah, it’s right there.

Joshua Nieman: Thank you. All right. Here's fairy door number one. One down. Michigan Theater one. Nice glass doors. There's even some seats inside. That's pretty cool. That was very awkward.

Despite my demeanor, the chance to get out and stretch my legs was a welcome one. As I told Jonathan:

It's also pretty cool that these are things that are, you know, out in the real world for people to go out and find. And I also think that's one of my other favorite elements of this.

Jonathan Wright: Yeah, it is. In fact, it's funny that I've heard since that, and speaking of adults engaging with this, I've heard that it's a good date night thing to go on a walk, you know, go on a date with someone and see the fairy doors.

In fact, that's another favorite story is that I found out that a couple got engaged at a fairy door, at the Red Shoes door. And, and that was really a fun memory for them and for me hearing about it later.

Joshua Nieman: Speaking of the Red Shoes door, that one was surprisingly tricky for me to find. And it didn't help that the Red Shoes store has been closed for a long time.

I don't know the layout of this city at all. I was just walking around and suddenly I end up in front of Connor O'Neil's.

Hi, old friend. All right, Red Shoes. Now where is Red Shoes? Where did Red Shoes used to be? 332 South Ashley.

All right, we've got our next heading. 332 South Ashley Street. That is where I am heading now.

So Red Shoes door spotted, but it looks like this is somebody's house now. I don't know. Are you a house? Is this a house? This one might be one of my favorites so far.

It's off the ground by like a foot. It's red. It's pretty.

At this rate, I had found three doors and had two more to go on the walkable route. But one thing captivated my attention more than anything else. It was a door, but not one with a marked location.

Jonathan Wright: The idea of damage to the doors and all sometimes it's obvious that it was people inadvertently or intentionally damaging doors. But then I was thinking there are nefarious beings in folklore and fairy tale. And I thought, well, maybe it's goblins.

Maybe they're jealous of this. And sure enough, there appeared a goblin door. And part of the way I was able to identify that it was not a regular fairy door is it was taller.

It was probably a good two to three inches taller and it was in a kind of grody place. It was like in the space between two buildings and where cigarette butts were dropped. And so that's kind of the origin of the goblin doors.

And although I mentioned it on the map and on the website, I don't tend to give people directions to that because I don't think it's a good idea to be poking around with the goblins.

Joshua Nieman: But I did. I wanted to poke around with the goblins and slowly finding the goblin door became my main mission in Ann Arbor.

Frankly, I feel like what I really want to do is find this goblin door.

I have no idea where that could be. He said in a place between two buildings. And there's like an infinite amount of buildings in this city.

Sometimes I pass by alleyways and I'm like, maybe that's where the goblin door is or whatever. If I had more time, I would be scouring the entire city. I think what I will do instead is look down and walk down that one alleyway just to see if there's something there.

No luck. I did what I could. I did what I could.

After having done the expedition to find these little doors, I'm now extra appreciative of their existence. I'm a working journalist and I spent an afternoon wandering around a city, not for a city council meeting or a presentation, but in search of things designed to put a little color back into that dull world.

Perhaps I began to think becoming a good journalist doesn't always mean exposing the inner workings of everything to the public. Perhaps being a good journalist asks you to occasionally shift your focus away from pragmatism. Perhaps being a good journalist means learning when it's appropriate to pull back the curtain and when to leave that curtain be if the effect of the curtain on the community is the story itself. I wondered at first what the angle would be if not trying to pull the fairy doors into reality and have since realized that the angle is how people use the fairy doors to pull themselves into fantasy.

By the end of my time in Ann Arbor, I had found all of the walkable doors, but the goblin door still remained a mystery.

Well, Jonathan, I found one, two, three, four, five, found five of them. Your move.

I realized I often missed feeling that way too, feeling like the world was bigger than myself and that just outside of my peripherals, anything was possible. As we grow, our worlds so often shrink, and so yet again I returned to my question for Jonathan over email. Had the doors in his home quote unquote magically appeared one day or were they simply some bizarre project left from the previous owner of the house? Are there even any in his house to begin with or was that just part of the story? What was I doing? Why was I actively trying to shrink the world? In that moment, stepping out of the parking structure in Ann Arbor, map in hand, I decided to leave my little world behind and step into a much larger one, the one that brought smiles to all those adults in the pictures.

All that's left now is for Jonathan to discover and document more doors.

Jonathan Wright: As I said, the encounters with people, there was a man and her young daughter at Sweetwaters and he told me about, I think she was about five at the time, how she saw the door over at the Salo Cheval Gallery and she, and there was a window on in, a fairy-sized window on the inside of the store there that you could see through the display window and she looked up and she noted the pier that was part of the building structure, you know, went from ground floor to the roof and she said, I think that's a fairy's apartment and I just loved that she was able to look beyond the door without even opening it. She could imagine what's inside and what might be happening there and that's kind of what I really love to inspire is that imagination.

Joshua Nieman: I'm Joshua Nieman and this has been Hidden in Plain Sight. Who knows where we'll shed light next? Thanks for listening.

Music credits

Music by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com/).

“Lord of the Land,” “Magic Forest,” “Moonlight Hall,” “Night Vigil,” “Teller of the Tales,” and “That Zen Moment.”

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