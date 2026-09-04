Watch the Detroit Jazz Festival from wherever you are

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Friday, Sept. 4

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

6:14 pm Dr. Valade’s Brass Band Featuring Shannon Powell

7:00 pm Miles Electric Band

9:15 pm 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet, featuring Julian Lage, Asante Sante Debriano, Will Calhoun

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

10:45 pm Tia Fuller featuring Shamie Fuller-Royston – “Fuller Sound”

(Midtown After Hours Special)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

1:15 pm. LoEnd

3:00 pm Jeffrey Trent

4:45 pm African Rhythms Alumni Quintet “Celebrating the Centennial of Dr. Randy Weston” T.K. Blue – saxophone/flute/musical director; Chief Baba Neil Clarke

7:00 pm Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Centennial Celebration

9:15 pm Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets Celebrate Weather Report

JPMorganChase Stage

3:15 pm Borderland Ensemble

5:00 pm Skyler Tang

6:45 pm Jill Opal and The Bill Meyer Group

8:45 pm Bob James



Waterfront Stage

2:30 pm University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble directed by Professor Kris Johnson AND University of Michigan Jazz Trombone Ensemble directed by Professor Dennis Wilson

4:45 pm Vermilion Field (Takatsuki Jazz Street Representative Band)

7:00 pm Cyrille Aimée Quartet

9:00 pm Artemis

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

11:30 am Grosse Isle High School Jazz Band, Midland High School Jazz Band, University of Detroit Jazz Orchestra, Troy Athens High

School Jazz Band, Northview High School Jazz Ensemble

10:45 pm Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (Midtown After Hours Special)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

1:15 pm Downbeat Blindfold Test

3:00 pm The Search: Echoes of the Fallen, tribute to Karim Gideon

4:45 pm Gabrielle Cavassa

7:00 pm 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas Quintet: Sound Prints Featuring: Lawrence Fields, Yasushi Nakamura and Rudy Royston

9:15 pm Take 6



JPMorganChase Stage

1:15 pm J.C. Heard JazzWeek All Stars

3:15 pm Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

4:45 pm Catherine Russell

6:45 pm Sequoia “REDWOOD” Snyder and INNER KNOWING

8:45 pm Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Waterfront Stage

1:45 pm Wayne State University “Jazz Warriors” Big Band directed by Professor Vincent Chandler AND Wayne State University Advanced Vocal Jazz Quartet directed by Cayla Stus

3:30 pm Luca Ciarla solOrkestra

5:20 pm 2026 Legacy Artist: Jaribu Shahid Salute to the AACM

7:15 pm Instant Alter featuring Natasha Agrama Clarke and Emilio Modeste

9:10 pm Vijay Iyer Trio with special guest, Adam O’Farrill





Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

11:30 am Taylor High School Jazz Band, Utica High School Jazz Band, Jackson Northwest High School Jazz Band, Northville High School Jazz Ensemble, Meridian High School Jazz Ensemble

10:45 pm Nduduzo Makhathini (Midtown After Hours Special)

Monday, Sept. 7

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

2:00 pm Himiko Kikuchi Tottori Young Lions Trio

4:00 pm Cindy Blackman Santana

6:00 pm Coltrane 100 – 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano, Melissa Aldana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Linda May Han Oh, Jeff “Tain” Watts Both Directions at Once



JPMorganChase Stage

1:45 pm Teiku

3:30 pm Roberta Gambarini and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra

5:15 pm Joey Alexander Trio

Waterfront Stage

1:00 pm Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra | “The Bebop Spartans” directed by Professor Rodney Whitaker featring Olivia Van Goor

3:00 pm The Django Festival Allstars with Special Guest Grace Kelly

5:00 pm Ron Carter & Foursight



Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

11:30 am Detroit Public Schools Community District Jazz Showcase + Tottori Jazz Mission International Jam

