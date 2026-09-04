Watch the Detroit Jazz Festival from wherever you are
Watch the Detroit Jazz Festival from any Internet connected device.
Just click on THIS LINK during festival hours.
Friday, Sept. 4
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
6:14 pm Dr. Valade’s Brass Band Featuring Shannon Powell
7:00 pm Miles Electric Band
9:15 pm 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet, featuring Julian Lage, Asante Sante Debriano, Will Calhoun
Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University
10:45 pm Tia Fuller featuring Shamie Fuller-Royston – “Fuller Sound”
(Midtown After Hours Special)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
1:15 pm. LoEnd
3:00 pm Jeffrey Trent
4:45 pm African Rhythms Alumni Quintet “Celebrating the Centennial of Dr. Randy Weston” T.K. Blue – saxophone/flute/musical director; Chief Baba Neil Clarke
7:00 pm Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Centennial Celebration
9:15 pm Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets Celebrate Weather Report
JPMorganChase Stage
3:15 pm Borderland Ensemble
5:00 pm Skyler Tang
6:45 pm Jill Opal and The Bill Meyer Group
8:45 pm Bob James
Waterfront Stage
2:30 pm University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble directed by Professor Kris Johnson AND University of Michigan Jazz Trombone Ensemble directed by Professor Dennis Wilson
4:45 pm Vermilion Field (Takatsuki Jazz Street Representative Band)
7:00 pm Cyrille Aimée Quartet
9:00 pm Artemis
Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University
11:30 am Grosse Isle High School Jazz Band, Midland High School Jazz Band, University of Detroit Jazz Orchestra, Troy Athens High
School Jazz Band, Northview High School Jazz Ensemble
10:45 pm Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (Midtown After Hours Special)
Sunday, Sept. 6
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
1:15 pm Downbeat Blindfold Test
3:00 pm The Search: Echoes of the Fallen, tribute to Karim Gideon
4:45 pm Gabrielle Cavassa
7:00 pm 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas Quintet: Sound Prints Featuring: Lawrence Fields, Yasushi Nakamura and Rudy Royston
9:15 pm Take 6
JPMorganChase Stage
1:15 pm J.C. Heard JazzWeek All Stars
3:15 pm Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet
4:45 pm Catherine Russell
6:45 pm Sequoia “REDWOOD” Snyder and INNER KNOWING
8:45 pm Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
Waterfront Stage
1:45 pm Wayne State University “Jazz Warriors” Big Band directed by Professor Vincent Chandler AND Wayne State University Advanced Vocal Jazz Quartet directed by Cayla Stus
3:30 pm Luca Ciarla solOrkestra
5:20 pm 2026 Legacy Artist: Jaribu Shahid Salute to the AACM
7:15 pm Instant Alter featuring Natasha Agrama Clarke and Emilio Modeste
9:10 pm Vijay Iyer Trio with special guest, Adam O’Farrill
Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University
11:30 am Taylor High School Jazz Band, Utica High School Jazz Band, Jackson Northwest High School Jazz Band, Northville High School Jazz Ensemble, Meridian High School Jazz Ensemble
10:45 pm Nduduzo Makhathini (Midtown After Hours Special)
Monday, Sept. 7
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
2:00 pm Himiko Kikuchi Tottori Young Lions Trio
4:00 pm Cindy Blackman Santana
6:00 pm Coltrane 100 – 2026 Artist-In-Residence Joe Lovano, Melissa Aldana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Linda May Han Oh, Jeff “Tain” Watts Both Directions at Once
JPMorganChase Stage
1:45 pm Teiku
3:30 pm Roberta Gambarini and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra
5:15 pm Joey Alexander Trio
Waterfront Stage
1:00 pm Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra | “The Bebop Spartans” directed by Professor Rodney Whitaker featring Olivia Van Goor
3:00 pm The Django Festival Allstars with Special Guest Grace Kelly
5:00 pm Ron Carter & Foursight
Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University
11:30 am Detroit Public Schools Community District Jazz Showcase + Tottori Jazz Mission International Jam