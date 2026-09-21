Celebrating local innovation: Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 kicks off Tuesday

Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 gets underway this week with a series of events celebrating innovation in the greater Ann Arbor region.

Tailored to entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, job seekers, and the general public, the 10 day event kicks off Tuesday with Tech Homecoming, a career fair featuring 19 companies that are actively hiring.

Jennifer Hayman is Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Events for Ann Arbor SPARK. She says the Ann Arbor area is a huge ecosystem which punches in above its weight for rankings in the tech industry.

“We were ranked by Time magazine - Ann Arbor Spark - was one of America's best incubators and accelerators of twenty twenty six. Best of the Midwest start of city rankings, Ann Arbor ranked number 10. The Ann Arbor region, it ranks really, really high considering the size and population of our city.”



Hayman calls some of the events industry specific, among them the Mobility Summit and the Business of Life Sciences. She says others are geared towards learning about technology in the community and the people behind it.

“And we're so tied in with the incredible research that the University of Michigan does, you know, that all kinds feed into each other. So it's a pretty dynamic place.”



On October 2, Tech Trek 2026 returns to downtown Liberty Street where more than 60 companies will showcase their latest innovations, from AI to aerospace.

Hayman says tech demos will also be on display in Liberty Plaza.

“So you can see robots and AI and all sorts of really cool things happening there, and so it's a super fun day that we kind of like to end it with."



The 2026 a2Tech360 runs September 22–October 2, with events throughout the Ann Arbor region. The event is free and open to the public.

