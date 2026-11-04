Democrats again sweep Ann Arbor City Council

The Ann Arbor City Council will continue to consist of only Democrats. Democratic candidates easily dispatched two non-party-affiliated challengers on Tuesday.

Ryan Bartholomew Ryan Bartholomew.

August primary winners Ryan Bartholomew in the third ward, and Aidan Sova in the fourth ward, overwhelmingly defeated Kenny Leicht and James Trost. Both garnered about 90% of the vote. They’ll take their positions on the Ann Arbor City Council in November. Bartholomew says he’s ready to take on some of the biggest issues facing constituents.

“Obviously the cost of living is insanely high and this is felt really acutely by the folks in Ward 3. We have a lotta folks who are struggling with the high costs of housing with rent, child care.”





Aiden Zova Aiden Zova.

Sova says he also wants to focus on lowering the cost of living in Ann Arbor along with improving city services. He says he wants to return to the fundamentals of municipal services including filling a lot of potholes in the fourth ward.

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