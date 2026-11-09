Employees of Ann Arbor restaurant file federal lawsuit claiming wage theft

Employees at the Anna’s House restaurant in Ann Arbor are claiming wage theft in a new federal class action lawsuit against the Grand Rapids-based chain.

Former server Lauren Burke filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming the breakfast chain violated federal and state labor laws at its Ann Arbor location.

The complaint alleges Anna’s House failed to pay minimum and overtime wages, required servers to share tips with non-tipped staff and offered no pay for a mandated five-hour alcohol service course.

Fourteen other employees from four locations have joined the lawsuit, which could expand to cover 500 workers from 13 statewide locations.

An attorney for owner Joshua Beckett shared a statement reading:

“Our employees are the heart of Anna's House, and paying them accurately and treating them fairly are responsibilities we take seriously. We dispute the allegations and look forward to presenting the facts through the legal process.”

Company owners stated they will reserve further comment on the lawsuit while the case is pending.

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