Voter turnout broke records in Michigan – but not in all counties

Last week's election saw a record 4.8 million Michiganders turning in their votes. That's enough to be a majority of the state's voting age population.

But the growth isn't uniform across the state. Preliminary data show there were big increases in places like Washtenaw, Wayne and Ingham counties. Michigan's largest cities -- Detroit and Grand Rapids -- saw turnout increase over the 2022 midterms. Dearborn not only exceeded previous midterm turnout records; the city also saw more votes in this election than in the most recent presidential election.

Turnout in many rural counties barely changed or even shrank slightly, despite seeing bigger turnout increases in the 2024 presidential race.

Michigan State University Professor Corwin Smidt says it makes sense that Michigan keeps breaking records. Part of it has to do with laws that make voting easier.

"What we know about voting is it's habit-forming. Once you do it, you're more likely to do it again, and Michigan's had all these competitive elections and different issues. And as more people sort of participate, it sticks with them."

Michigan has made voting easier in the last few years by giving people the option to cast ballots early either by mail, at a drop box or in person. Preliminary data suggest less than a fifth of voters voted in person.

Smidt argues state officials should look at whether Michigan is supporting all the different forms of voting appropriately.

"We're testing the limits of our clerks right now by having a lot of options. It's great for the voter. It's hard for the clerks."

Absentee ballots were the most popular voting method, but in-person Election Day voting remains high as well.

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