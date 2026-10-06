Poll shows young Michigan voters favor Democrats, marking shift from 2024

A new poll shows Democrats have broad support among voters under 30.

Voters aged 18 to 29 were surveyed in eight battleground states, including Michigan.

John Ray is a political analyst with YouGov and helped conduct the study. He says there’s been a big change since 2024, when young men voted for President Trump by a 55-45% margin over Kamala Harris.

“Young men are swinging back away from the Republicans towards the Democrats to an even greater degree.”

According to this poll, young men now favor Democratic candidates by a 55-35% split over GOP candidates.

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