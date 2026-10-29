Study finds Michigan's young men struggling in academic achievement

Young men and boys in Michigan are struggling with finding opportunities after high school graduation.

A new study released by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP) and the American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM) shows that men make up just 45% of four-year college enrollment and 41% of community college enrollees.

According to the study, the problems start early, with 55% of Michigan boys age 3 to 5 on track for kindergarten readiness, compared to 73% of girls.

MiLEAP Director Beverly Walker-Griffea said the state is not meeting boys' needs.

“Those figures tell us to look beyond the numbers,” she said. “We need to ask ourselves whether they have the support that they need for success.”

The wealth gap plays a large role in males' success. The study found that in the poorest districts, 78% of boys graduate while 91% graduate in the richest districts. The state’s rural and poorest districts were more likely to provide negative outcomes for men looking for work as well.

Walker-Griffea said signs are usually there when kids are struggling.

“Boys account for two-thirds of our out-of-school suspensions and about seven in 10 expulsions during our K-through-12 experience,” she said.

The study showed there are barriers in getting men to consider jobs typically held by women.

Republican state Rep. John Roth of Interlochen said boys need to learn there are opportunities there for them in health care and teaching.

“I had a few teachers that were male, but it was the minority as a kid growing up,” Roth said. “So we need to make sure the males are available to all these different ideas of what they could be and what the education could be for them.”

The study authors said their research shows the necessity of helping kids plan out a post-high school education or trades program.

Democratic state Rep. Amos O’Neal of Saginaw said he’s appreciative of efforts to address the problem.

“The report offers a great foundation for continued discussion about how we make Michigan more accessible for boys and men to where they can succeed in education and build that stable future,” O’Neal said.

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