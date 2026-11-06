Michigan Governor-elect Benson takes victory lap in Lansing

Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson dropped by the state Capitol Thursday to meet with legislative leaders.

Democrats held the trifecta – the state House, Senate and governor’s office — two years ago. That session ended anti-union right-to-work laws and repealed restrictions on abortion rights, but many Democrats felt they left a lot on the table.

Now, Benson says she and the Legislature will have a “bold new agenda."

“A mandate for a stronger economy, to lower costs, to improve our schools. So my ask of all of them was to be bold. Let's take big swings together. Let's transform our state.”

Benson says she plans to examine ways to stop property taxes from being a burden on starting a new business or buying a home.

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