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Michigan Governor-elect Benson takes victory lap in Lansing

89.1 WEMU | By Russ McNamara
Published November 6, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), in a brief turn as acting governor, signed a bill Friday to allow voters to request an absentee ballot through a state portal, a policy first adopted during the early days of COVID-19.
WALTER V. MARSHALL
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), in a brief turn as acting governor, signed a bill Friday to allow voters to request an absentee ballot through a state portal, a policy first adopted during the early days of COVID-19.

Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson dropped by the state Capitol Thursday to meet with legislative leaders.

Democrats held the trifecta – the state House, Senate and governor’s office — two years ago. That session ended anti-union right-to-work laws and repealed restrictions on abortion rights, but many Democrats felt they left a lot on the table.

Now, Benson says she and the Legislature will have a “bold new agenda."

“A mandate for a stronger economy, to lower costs, to improve our schools. So my ask of all of them was to be bold. Let's take big swings together. Let's transform our state.”

Benson says she plans to examine ways to stop property taxes from being a burden on starting a new business or buying a home.

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Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureJocelyn BensonMichigan Democrats
Russ McNamara
Russ McNamara is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Russ McNamara
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