A relatively steady couple years could lie ahead for Michigan’s and the country’s economies. The University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics released its annual U.S. and Michigan forecasts Thursday morning.

In the big picture, researchers expect per-capita income in Michigan to grow to about $74,200 by the end of 2028. The state could end that year with around 1.2% more jobs than pre-pandemic.

U of M economist Gabriel Ehrlich said the labor market should be okay, though it’s a bit “fragile.”

“At the moment, if you do have a job, it’s probably reasonably safe. But if you don’t have a job, to know if you’re on the outside of the labor market right now, it’s a really tough time to break in because hiring is low,” Ehrlich said.

There are some sticking points within the positive job news.

The report splits jobs into “cyclical” and “non-cyclical” industries. Cyclical industries include sectors related to manufacturing, construction, utilities and professional services. Everything else falls under non-cyclical.

Those cyclical industries could take a hit, losing around 16,100 jobs before this year ends, and another 3,300 jobs per year in 2027 and 2028.

Federal policies could dictate what happens to Michigan. Uncertainty around tariffs, higher fuel costs and high mortgage interest rates have all hit Michigan’s construction and manufacturing sectors.

The non-cyclical industries, on the other hand, may keep padding Michigan’s job market, adding 17,100 jobs this year, and another possible 13,200 next year. Those gains could drastically drop in 2028.

Ehrlich said upcoming federal cuts to health programs could hurt the state since the health care sector has helped drive Michigan’s job growth.

“In the very long run, we would expect people who would have otherwise worked in health care to be able to find jobs in other industries. But what we know in Michigan, if you think about the auto industry and the economic history of Michigan, we know that process can take a very long time,” he said.

The report predicts a return to divided federal government next year could blunt some of the steepest health care cuts.

Michigan’s unemployment could remain around 5%, a little higher than the national rate. Michigan’s aging workforce and slow population growth will also likely continue to haunt it.

“The reality is Michigan’s demographics are increasingly going to be a speed limit on growth in the state. This is something we’ve been saying for a long time and now we’re finally here to where it really is a binding constraint,” Ehrlich said.

The outlook suggests immigration might be Michigan’s only meaningful path to upping its population.

Nationally, things look a bit better.

The economy could grow at a steady 2% pace through 2028 as AI, productivity and strong investment gains push things forward. Interest rates and inflation could also both slightly drop.

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