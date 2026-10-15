Cinema Chat: 'Sense and Sensibility' opens, Monster Matinee Film Series begins

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Sense and Sensibility" — NOW PLAYING AT THE STATE

A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved story of the Dashwood sisters, whose romantic lives and family fortunes become intertwined as they navigate love, heartbreak and the expectations of English society.

"You Can See Everything" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 16 AT THE STATE

34 days before heading to prison, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait becomes a mind-bending, three-year documentary journey into the life of one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious figures.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Transit" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Anti-Fascist Film Series

A German refugee assumes the identity of a dead writer to escape Nazi-occupied France, but his plans become complicated when he encounters a mysterious woman searching for her missing husband. From director Christian Petzold, this haunting drama blurs past and present to explore displacement, identity and the experience of living under fascism.

"The Fly" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the David Cronenberg Film Series

Jeff Goldblum stars as an eccentric scientist whose groundbreaking teleportation experiment goes horribly wrong when a common housefly enters the machine with him. Also starring Geena Davis, this is one of Cronenberg’s most celebrated — and gloriously grotesque — body horror masterpieces.

"Obsession" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCT. 16 AT 10 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A special late-night screening with free mac and cheese! Come hungry and settle in for a night of horror, obsession, and some deliciously cheesy comfort food. FREE mac ‘n cheese care of Slow’s BBQ. Join Slows Tuesday nights for a Spooky movie film series with special food and drink specials. ("Tales from the Crypt," "It Follows," "Live Action Scooby Doo," "The Shining")

After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price.

"The Mummy" — PLAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 17 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (PART 1 OF A DOUBLE FEATURE!!!)

Part of the Monster Matinee Film Series

A team of British archaeologists led by Sir Joseph Whemple discover the mummified remains of the ancient Egyptian prince Imhotep, along with the legendary scroll of Thoth. When one of the archaeologists recites the scroll aloud, Imhotep returns to life, but escapes. Several years later, Imhotep has taken on the guise of a wealthy man as he searches Egypt for his lost love, who he believes has been reincarnated as the lovely Helen Grosvenor.

"The Wolf Man" — PLAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 17 AT 3:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (PART 2 OF A DOUBLE FEATURE!!!)

Part of the Monster Matinee Film Series

When his brother dies, Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney) returns to Wales and reconciles with his father (Claude Rains). While there, he visits an antique shop and, hoping to impress attractive shopkeeper Gwen (Evelyn Ankers), buys a silver walking cane. That same night he kills a wolf with it, only to later learn that he actually killed a man (Bela Lugosi). A gypsy (Maria Ouspenskaya) explains that it was her son, a werewolf, that he killed, and that Larry is now one himself.

More Double Features Coming Soon:



Michigan Theater Community Club: "Shaun of the Dead" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCT. 18 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Our free Community Film Club (starting at 5 p.m.) returns with a special spooky-season edition exploring the wonderfully strange relationship between horror and comedy. Come for conversation with fellow film lovers and stick around for a screening of "Shaun of the Dead" afterward!

Simon Pegg stars as Shaun, an aimless Londoner who decides to turn his life around just as a zombie apocalypse takes over the city. From director Edgar Wright, this hilarious horror-comedy blends romance, friendship and plenty of zombie mayhem. This month's Community Film Club selection!

"Twin Peaks: Season 2, Episodes 21 & 22" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCT. 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The mystery continues with two more episodes of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s iconic television series. As Windom Earle sets his sights on the Miss Twin Peaks contest, the strange happenings in Twin Peaks build toward the unforgettable second-season finale.

"Jigoku" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCT. 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A young theology student becomes haunted by guilt after a fatal hit-and-run accident, setting off a nightmarish descent into the depths of Hell. From director Nobuo Nakagawa, this is a visually stunning and shockingly graphic landmark of Japanese horror cinema.

Halaloween: "Tiger Stripes" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCT. 20 AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

Halaloween: A Muslim Horror Film Festival continues with the Malaysian coming-of-age horror film. When 12-year-old Zaffan begins experiencing mysterious physical changes, she finds herself ostracized by her friends and community. Winner of the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at Cannes, this inventive horror film explores puberty, identity and the fear of being different.

"Man of Marble" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Wajda 100 Film Series

A young film student investigates the life of a celebrated Polish bricklayer who was once held up as a socialist hero, only to discover the uncomfortable truths behind his rise and disappearance. Andrzej Wajda’s acclaimed political drama examines propaganda, censorship and the power of uncovering history.

"Crash" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCT. 22 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the David Cronenberg Film Series

After surviving a serious car accident, a television producer discovers an underground community whose members are sexually fascinated by automobile crashes. Starring James Spader, Holly Hunter and Deborah Kara Unger, Cronenberg’s provocative and controversial thriller explores technology, desire and the limits of the human body.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Naza"

From Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, two of the Oscar-winning directors of "No Other Land," comes a new documentary examining the systems behind Israel’s mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"The Social Reckoning"

This is a new drama exploring the consequences of our increasingly online lives. Facebook engineer Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and The Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) blow the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. Also starring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

"Primetime"

Robert Pattinson stars as a television journalist determined to make TV history with a controversial predator-catching investigation inspired by the early-2000s true-crime television phenomenon.

"The History of Concrete"

Filmmaker John Wilson, creator of HBO’s "How To with John Wilson," turns his signature offbeat curiosity toward one of the world’s most ordinary building materials. What begins as an exploration of concrete becomes a funny, unexpectedly revealing journey through the strange details of everyday life.

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