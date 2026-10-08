Cinema Chat: Found Footage Horror Festival, 'Social Reckoning' open in Ann Arbor

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Naza" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 9 AT THE STATE

From Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, two of the Oscar-winning directors of "No Other Land", comes a new documentary examining the systems behind Israel’s mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"The Social Reckoning" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 9 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Opening Friday at the State, this is a new drama exploring the consequences of our increasingly online lives. Facebook engineer Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and The Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) blow the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. Also starring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

"Never After Dark" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 9 AT THE STATE

Summoned to exorcise a spirit from an isolated country house, a wandering medium comes face-to-face with a grotesque apparition with powers that defy her experience. As she digs deeper into the home's past, she soon finds herself hunted by a far more unpredictable force.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Videodrome" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the David Cronenberg Film Series

James Woods stars as a television executive who discovers a mysterious broadcast depicting graphic violence, only to find his reality beginning to unravel. Cronenberg’s cult classic blends body horror, technology, media, and paranoia into one unforgettable nightmare.

Found Footage Horror Festival — PLAYS OCT. 9-11 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE STATE

FOUND: The Michigan Theater Found Footage Horror Film Festival celebrates the movie that helped redefine horror, "The Blair Witch Project," while exploring the genre it helped inspire.

"[REC]" — FRIDAY, OCT. 9 AT 11:59 PM AT THE STATE: A television reporter and her cameraman follow emergency workers into an apartment building, only to find themselves locked inside with something terrifying. This Spanish horror favorite kicks off the festival at midnight.

A television reporter and her cameraman follow emergency workers into an apartment building, only to find themselves locked inside with something terrifying. This Spanish horror favorite kicks off the festival at midnight. "Lake Mungo" — SATURDAY, OCT. 10 AT 3 PM AT THE MICHIGAN: After a teenage girl drowns, her grieving family begins experiencing strange events inside their home. What begins as a supernatural mystery gradually uncovers secrets surrounding her life and death.

After a teenage girl drowns, her grieving family begins experiencing strange events inside their home. What begins as a supernatural mystery gradually uncovers secrets surrounding her life and death. "The Blair Witch Project" — SATURDAY, OCT. 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN: Three student filmmakers disappear in the Maryland woods while investigating the legend of the Blair Witch, leaving only their footage behind. Made for almost nothing and marketed unlike anything audiences had experienced before, it became a cultural phenomenon and helped redefine horror for an entire generation (After the film, a live Q&A with director Dan Myrick).

Three student filmmakers disappear in the Maryland woods while investigating the legend of the Blair Witch, leaving only their footage behind. Made for almost nothing and marketed unlike anything audiences had experienced before, it became a cultural phenomenon and helped redefine horror for an entire generation (After the film, a live Q&A with director Dan Myrick). "Paranormal Activity" — SATURDAY, OCT. 10 AT 11:59 PM AT THE STATE: After moving into a suburban home, Katie and Micah become convinced that something supernatural is visiting them at night. They set up cameras to capture what’s happening while they sleep—and quickly regret what they find.

After moving into a suburban home, Katie and Micah become convinced that something supernatural is visiting them at night. They set up cameras to capture what’s happening while they sleep—and quickly regret what they find. Found Footage Shorts — SUNDAY, OCT. 11 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN: Sunday begins with a program of found footage short films chronicling the history and evolution of the genre, followed by a post-film discussion. The screening is free for FOUND festival passholders.

Sunday begins with a program of found footage short films chronicling the history and evolution of the genre, followed by a post-film discussion. The screening is free for FOUND festival passholders. "Cloverfield" — SUNDAY, OCT. 11 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN: A going-away party in New York City is violently interrupted by the arrival of a massive creature, with a group of friends capturing their desperate attempt to escape the city on a handheld camera.

A going-away party in New York City is violently interrupted by the arrival of a massive creature, with a group of friends capturing their desperate attempt to escape the city on a handheld camera. "Drag Becomes Her" – SUNDAY, OCT. 11 at 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN "Death Becomes Her" gets the drag treatment! Local drag stars Alex Suarez, Perry Dox, and Virgil Ciel take over the Michigan Theater with mainstage performances before and after the camp-tastic Halloween classic, plus special surprises during the movie itself. Come in costume, grab a themed cocktail, and prepare for a night where looks really are to die for.

"Death Becomes Her" gets the drag treatment! Local drag stars Alex Suarez, Perry Dox, and Virgil Ciel take over the Michigan Theater with mainstage performances before and after the camp-tastic Halloween classic, plus special surprises during the movie itself. Come in costume, grab a themed cocktail, and prepare for a night where looks really are to die for. "V/H/S" — SUNDAY, OCT. 11 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN: A group of criminals is hired to break into an abandoned house and retrieve a mysterious VHS tape. Instead, they discover a collection of increasingly disturbing recordings in this found footage horror anthology.

"Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]" — PLAYS MONDAY, OCT. 12 AT 5:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series

Trapped in museum archives, Ancestors bend time and space to find their way home. History, spirituality, and the law collide as tribal repatriation specialists fight to return and rebury Indigenous human remains, offering a revealing look at the still-pervasive worldviews that justified collecting them in the first place.

Following the screening, filmmakers Zack and Adam Khalil and special guests will continue the conversation with a reception and Q&A from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Stamps Gallery.

"Kwaidan" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCT. 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Four haunting Japanese ghost stories come together in Masaki Kobayashi’s visually stunning horror anthology. At just over three hours, this is an eerie, dreamlike journey through folklore, spirits, revenge, and the supernatural.

Halaloween Free Screening: "Under the Shadow" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCT. 13 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Halaloween: A Muslim Horror Film Festival comes to the State with a free screening of this film.

Set in Tehran during the Iran-Iraq War, a mother and daughter are trapped inside their apartment as bombs fall outside—and an increasingly sinister supernatural presence begins haunting them from within.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Digger"

From Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise, the most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

"Primetime"

Robert Pattinson stars as a television journalist determined to make TV history with a controversial predator-catching investigation inspired by the early-2000s true-crime television phenomenon.

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