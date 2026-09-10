Cinema Chat: 'Practical Magic 2' opens at the State, plus The Michigan Theater presents its new 'Anti-Fascist Film Series'

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Practical Magic 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

The witches are back! Nearly 30 years after the original cult favorite, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. This time, the Owens family must confront a dark curse threatening a new generation of witches. Directed by Susanne Bier and also starring Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing.

"Filipiñana" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT THE STATE

Seventeen-year-old Isabel works as a “tee-girl” at an exclusive golf course in the Philippines, where the manicured greens reveal a much larger world of class, privilege, and power. From writer/director Rafael Manuel, this film won a Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Confessions of a Nazi Spy" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Anti-Fascist Film Series

Edward G. Robinson stars as an FBI agent investigating a Nazi espionage network operating in the United States in this landmark 1939 thriller. Released months before World War II began, it was the first explicitly anti-Nazi film from a major Hollywood studio and sparked threats and even violence at some screenings. Directed by Anatole Litvak, the film remains a powerful example of Hollywood confronting fascism on screen.

"Hot Rod" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Andy Samberg stars as self-proclaimed stuntman Rod Kimble, who plans his biggest stunt yet to raise money for his ailing stepfather, so he can finally beat him in hand-to-hand combat.

Frank's Drive-in Double Feature — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Projectionist and author Frank Uhle curates this trip to the classic era of Drive-In cinema with a full evening of rare original 35mm film prints! Along with a generous helping of vintage trailers and snack bar ads, we’ll screen two rarely seen features. The titles have to remain a surprise until showtime, but the first is a wild ‘60s Sci-Fi flick and the second a spicy early ‘70s R-rated gem. Be sure to replace your speaker on the pole before you leave and drive safely!

"Twin Peaks: Season 2, Episode 2 & 3" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The mystery continues! The TV drama returns to the Michigan Theater with two more episodes from David Lynch and Mark Frost’s iconic second season. In “Coma,” Albert struggles to uncover who shot Agent Cooper, while “The Man Behind the Glass” finds Donna meeting Harold Smith, a mysterious recluse who had befriended Laura Palmer.

"Contagion" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presented with CHHASSEM’s Program in History of Medicine and Public Health, who will lead an introduction and post-film discussion about real-world pandemic response in times of public health crises.

Steven Soderbergh’s eerily prescient thriller follows the rapid spread of a deadly virus as scientists, public health officials, and ordinary people confront a global pandemic. The all-star cast includes Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Good Will Hunting" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Matt Damon stars as Will Hunting, a brilliant but troubled young man working as a janitor at MIT, whose extraordinary mathematical abilities are discovered by a professor. With the help of a therapist played by Robin Williams, Will begins confronting his past and deciding what he wants from his future. Also starring Ben Affleck and Minnie Driver.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"American Doctor"

When three American doctors, Palestinian, Jewish and Zoroastrian, enter Gaza to save lives, they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the truth.

"Hope"

The film centers on a village police chief and his rookie deputy who must defend his local community from a mysterious creature after wildfires sever all communications, while a local hunting party finds itself being hunted deep in the mountains.

"Tony"

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma"

A new kind of horror remake from Jane Schoenbrun ("I Saw the TV Glow"), starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

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