Cinema Chat: The 2026 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour stops at the Michigan Theater, plus 'The Dog Stars' and 'It Ends' open at the State

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Dog Stars" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin directed by Ridley Scott. In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife.

"It Ends" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 AT THE STATE

Out for a late-night drive, friends turn onto a never-ending, two-lane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding. Crammed inside a jeep with miles stretching infinitely ahead, they face a choice: embrace their new existence or fight to escape it.

"Coyote vs. Acme" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A story set in the ACME warehouse, the manufacturer of anything and everything used by the Looney Tunes characters. Starring Will Forte, Lana Condor, and John Cena.

2026 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour — FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 AT THE MICHIGAN

Experience some of the best short filmmaking to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. This 96-minute program brings together six standout films, including three Festival Award winners, spanning fiction, nonfiction, and animation and showcasing some of the bold new voices shaping independent cinema.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Summer of Soul" — PLAYS TODAY AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

After Mavis Staples takes the Michigan Theater stage Thursday for Sonic Lunch, spend the afternoon experiencing one of the landmark music documentaries of recent years.

Over six weeks in the summer of 1969, thousands gathered in Harlem for a celebration of Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Questlove’s Academy Award-winning documentary brings the long-overlooked Harlem Cultural Festival back to life with performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Staple Singers, and more.

"Young Frankenstein" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who inherits his infamous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate and soon finds himself recreating the family experiments with a little help from Igor, Inga, and Frau Blücher. Mel Brooks’ classic horror spoof closes out our "Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks!" series.

Singles Night: "Crazy, Stupid, Love" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and a beautiful wife, named Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal's seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.

Admission to the event and film

Two drink tickets

Access to the pre-show Singles Happy Hour

A raffle entry to win a Michigan Theater Date Night package

Try a specialty cocktail for the evening's theme:

CRAZY: a spicy margarita

STUPID: a Long Island iced tea

LOVE: a Shirley Temple/Dirty Shirley

"The Cabin in the Woods" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Five friends head to a remote cabin for a weekend getaway, only to discover there’s much more happening behind the scenes than your typical horror movie suggests. From writer Joss Whedon and writer/director Drew Goddard, this wildly inventive horror-comedy takes the familiar cabin-in-the-woods formula and turns it completely inside out.

"Nude Noir: A Celebration of the Human Form" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

For one unforgettable evening, the entire Michigan Theater transforms into an immersive celebration of the human form featuring local artists and performers.

The Main Auditorium comes alive with drag performances curated by Uplift, while the Smokler Stage transforms into an intimate speakeasy for burlesque produced by Margaux Royale. Throughout the theater, guests will discover aerialists from Detroit Circus, live figure drawing with the Ann Arbor Art Center, body painting, dance, visual art, music, and performances around nearly every corner.

It’s part art exhibition, part performance, and part after-hours party, all inside the historic Michigan Theater.

"Lawrence of Arabia" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

David Lean’s monumental epic returns to the big screen. Peter O’Toole stars as T.E. Lawrence, the enigmatic British officer who becomes deeply involved in the Arab Revolt during World War I. Winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, this film remains one of cinema’s great big-screen experiences.

"Hundreds of Beavers" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this wildly inventive, mostly dialogue-free comedy, a drunken applejack salesman finds himself stranded in a surreal winter wilderness and must transform into North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

Part silent comedy, part video game, and part live-action cartoon, this film has become a modern cult favorite built for watching with a crowd.

"The Piano" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Jane Campion’s Academy Award-winning drama stars Holly Hunter as Ada, a mute Scottish woman who travels with her young daughter and beloved piano to 19th-century New Zealand for an arranged marriage. When her husband refuses to retrieve the piano, Ada forms an increasingly complicated relationship with another man, played by Harvey Keitel.

"Total Recall" — PLAYS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as construction worker Douglas Quaid, whose virtual vacation to Mars goes spectacularly wrong when he discovers his memories may not actually be his own. Soon he’s caught in a conspiracy involving secret agents, mutants, and the fate of Mars itself.

A gloriously over-the-top mix of science fiction, action, satire, and unforgettable practical effects.

Double Feature: "The Room" in 35 MM and "Big Shark" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

“Oh hi, Mark!” Spend an unforgettable evening with Greg Sestero, star of the legendary cult phenomenon The Room and New York Times bestselling author of the Oscar-nominated "The Disaster Artist". Hear stories from the making of one of cinema’s most infamous masterpieces, meet Greg in person, and experience the madness on the big screen with fellow fans.

The night includes a pre-show and intermission meet & greet with Greg, plus exclusive "The Room" and Greg Sestero merchandise available for purchase.

"The Room" (35mm presentation) : A successful banker’s life spirals into betrayal, melodrama, football tosses, and rooftop intrigue when his fiancée seduces his best friend. The midnight-movie sensation that became a global cult classic.

: A successful banker’s life spirals into betrayal, melodrama, football tosses, and rooftop intrigue when his fiancée seduces his best friend. The midnight-movie sensation that became a global cult classic. "Big Shark" (Digital presentation): Tommy Wiseau returns in this gloriously baffling creature feature, where three firefighters must save New Orleans from a massive killer shark. Chaos, accents, and shark attacks collide in Wiseau’s long-awaited follow-up to "The Room."

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Tony"

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma"

A new kind of horror remake from Jane Schoenbrun ("I Saw the TV Glow"), starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

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